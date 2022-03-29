|
News

Ukrainians can now receive free payment accounts with EU IBANs

Tuesday 29 March 2022 15:25 CET | News

Netherlands-based electronic money institution (EMI) Bitsafe has opened its services to Ukrainian people currently residing in the European Union.

The company uses its proprietary KYC technology to provide displaced people from Ukraine, who fled the country due to the current ongoing war, with basic payment accounts in the European Union, without them requiring an EU-issued security number or Tax ID.

The service comes with a free basic payment account, as well as a free debit card issued in the name of the refugee. The account is also accompanied by a Netherlands-issued IBAN, allowing owners to receive funds worldwide. Moreover, Bitsafe account holders can engage in SEPA transfers and international wires, as well as use their debit card to withdraw cash from ATMs or pay for goods and services. 

According to the fintech’s President, new Ukrainian account holders can be boarded in a few hours or sooner, and benefit from a special website in their own language to ease their navigation. 

More: Link


