Ukrainians can now receive free payment accounts with EU IBANs

The company uses its proprietary KYC technology to provide displaced people from Ukraine, who fled the country due to the current ongoing war, with basic payment accounts in the European Union, without them requiring an EU-issued security number or Tax ID.
The service comes with a free basic payment account, as well as a free debit card issued in the name of the refugee. The account is also accompanied by a Netherlands-issued IBAN, allowing owners to receive funds worldwide. Moreover, Bitsafe account holders can engage in SEPA transfers and international wires, as well as use their debit card to withdraw cash from ATMs or pay for goods and services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions