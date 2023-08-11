Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

UK Government considers offering Open Banking through GOV.UK Pay

Friday 11 August 2023 13:38 CET | News

The UK Government has revealed its intention to implement Open Banking into the GOV.UK Pay system as part of its ongoing development plans.

 

Specifically, Government is set to explore the integration of Open Banking within GOV.UK Pay later in 2023 as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance digital service offerings. 

Presently, GOV.UK Pay already supports payment options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay for central government digital services. The platform has also introduced a 'Recurring Card Payments' feature in collaboration with Kent County Council, with plans to extend this functionality to other public services. This move enables residents to securely store their payment details for seamless recurring payments. 

Representatives from the Digital Service Platforms at the Government Digital Service highlighted upcoming advancements in mobile wallet payment options. They also revealed that these enhancements will soon be extended to local authority services, simplifying payment processes for individuals seeking to access government services remotely. 

Officials further emphasised that the implementation of Open Banking within GOV.UK Pay will offer individuals the convenience of utilising their personal banking apps for streamlined service payments. This move aligns with HMRC's existing utilization of Open Banking technology for the collection of self-assessment tax payments. 

In a notable development, HMRC had previously integrated Ecospend's 'Pay by Bank' technology in 2021, marking a significant milestone as the first instance of an Open Banking payment method being integrated into a government department's systems. 

A recent blog post from one of the aforementioned officials underlined the commitment to enhancing digital products based on user requirements, a principle applicable even to established platforms such as GOV.UK Pay, GOV.UK Notify, and GOV.UK Design System. Moreover, GOV.UK Notify is anticipated to introduce attachments and QR codes to letters, facilitating enhanced communication between government services and citizens.

 

The UK Government has revealed its intention to implement Open Banking into the GOV.UK Pay system as part of its ongoing development plans.

 

The state of Open Banking in the UK

According to a report by ukfinance.org.uk, the UK has a world-leading Open Banking infrastructure. There are now over one million Open Banking payments a month and an increasing number of major UK merchants now offer Open Banking payments as a way to pay. 

The use of Open Banking payments is increasing and is now being seen as a way to introduce more competition into the payments market, particularly in relation to retail payments. One area that remains undeveloped by Open Banking payments is the ability to make regular/recurring payments where the amount and timing of the payment can vary. These types of payments are often made in respect of subscriptions, digital content and utilities (water, gas, electricity).


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, Open Banking payments, online payments, payment methods
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: UK Government
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

UK Government

|
Discover all the Company news on UK Government and other articles related to UK Government in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like