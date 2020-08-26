Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

UK-based fintech R8 rebrands as Mode

Wednesday 26 August 2020 14:09 CET | News

Fintech R8 has announced rebranding into Mode in order to bring together the Group’s separate businesses under one common identity. 

R8 previously operated several ventures including the Mode app - a digital banking app that enables users to manage their GBP, EUR, and Bitcoin from a single platform, as well as payments and marketing provider, JGOO. The group-wide rebrand will create a common identity, unifying corporate brands for all of the companies in the group, according to the official press release.

According to R8’s staff, the rebrand signals the evolution of the Group, which will deliver financial services tailored to a new post-COVID norm where the transition to online and mobile interactions is accelerating. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: UK, fintech, R8, R8 Group, Mode, rebrand, digital banking app, Mode app, Bitcoin, platform, payments provider, JGOO, post-covid, financial services, online interaction, mobile interaction
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like