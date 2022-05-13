|
UiPath partners with Finastra to launch an automation solution

Friday 29 April 2022 14:10 CET | News

Enterprise automation software company UiPath has announced it will offer a new Automation-as-a-Service offering on the Finastra cloud.

The solution is designed to provide a managed service model for automation to Finastra’s thousands of bank, credit union, and financial institution customers. With the new offering, UiPath and its partners can design, install, deploy, run, and maintain automated processes to enable the banking sector to leverage the power of automation along with the security and compliance of cloud-based infrastructure from Finastra, a financial services software provider.

The impact of macroeconomic trends such as inflation and the Great Resignation are straining resources across the financial sector, with an outsized impact on mid-market banks and credit unions that have comparably fewer resources than large banks. These pressures are amplifying the need for banks to evolve digital capabilities. A recent survey found 40% of financial consumers would leave their primary financial institution for a better digital banking experience, while 56% claim their local credit union or bank’s digital offering fell short of their expectations. In addition, a recent UiPath survey found 62% of executives at large US companies are struggling with the current labour shortage, says the official press release.

Finastra delivers technology to over 8,600 financial institutions around the world to enable the future of banking through apps, marketplaces, and an open innovation platform. With the new offering, Finastra customers can access built-in, managed service automation, leveraging the expertise of UiPath and its partners for implementation, maintenance, management, and support, whether in the cloud or on-premises.

Finastra customers benefit from reportedly easy to implement, managed automation solutions and services to improve their operations and mitigate effects of market trends detrimental to business growth, while being supported by UiPath and its partners. In addition, Finastra expects to include UiPath capabilities in its own offerings, which it will monetise directly with its customers.


