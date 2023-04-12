UBS settles first repo transactions via DLR

This transaction was conducted in conjunction with a global Asian bank whose identity was not disclosed in the Broadridge announcement. For the fintech provider, the transaction marks the start of the next phase of the rollout of its DLR platform. Broadridge's DLR platform enables market participants to arrange, execute and settle repo trades.
This is an agreement involving an intraday repo transaction entered into in accordance with the International Securities and Markets Association Global Master Repurchase Agreement ("ISMA Master Agreement"), in which eligible collateral is sold and repurchased on the same business day. A repurchase agreement (repo) is a type of short-term financing for government securities dealers. In the instance of a repo, a dealer sells government securities to investors overnight and then buys them back at a slightly higher price the next day. The implied overnight interest rate is shown by the slight price difference. Short-term capital is often raised through repos. They are also a frequent instrument used by central banks in their open market activities.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions