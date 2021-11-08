|
UBS partners with Yokoy

Monday 8 November 2021 14:52 CET | News

Switzerland-based expense management fintech Yokoy is partnering with bank UBS for digitalisation in the financial sector. 

Together with UBS, Yokoy enables large companies to automate the processes of spend management. By integrating credit card transactions into the Yokoy app, clients can make use of automatic data reconciliation. Credit card management will also be simplified and blocking cards or ordering replacement cards and PIN codes will be possible via the Yokoy app. This spend management solution is part of a software module developed by Yokoy.

Using artificial intelligence, Yokoy’s software is able to digitise and analyse receipts as well as supplier invoices. The information contained on such receipts complements meta-information from external data sources, which can be processed for company-internal enterprise resource planning systems. The Yokoy app supports common interfaces and the products of many suppliers and guarantees security of data. According to a UBS representative, the partnership with Yokoy complements their corporate card solutions offering, as clients with large transaction volumes can benefit from management of their business expenses.


