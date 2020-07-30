Sections
News

UBL (Switzerland) AG selects the OLYMPIC Banking System

Thursday 30 July 2020 13:02 CET | News

ERI has announced that UBL (Switzerland) AG, the Zürich based subsidiary of United Bank Limited, the private commercial bank in Pakistan, has selected the OLYMPIC Banking System to run its core banking and trade finance operations. 

UBL (Switzerland) AG, founded in Zürich in 1967, specialises in offering trade finance services to large commodity traders and exporters in Switzerland and Europe. 

The bank has decided to use the SaaS solution from the OLYMPIC Banking System deployed with ERI’s outsourcing partner ITpoint Systems AG. 


Keywords: UBL (Switzerland) AG, OLYMPIC Banking System, core banking, trade finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Pakistan
