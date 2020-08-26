Sections
News

Trustly enters the market in Australia and Canada

Wednesday 26 August 2020 13:55 CET | News

Online banking payments service provider Trustly has announced that it is expanding its offering to Australia and Canada.

Expansion into Australia marks Trustly’s first step into the Asia-Pacific region, while Canada bolsters its North American market coverage. Together, these two countries represent a move in Trustly’s plan to develop a global Online Banking Payments network, adding to Trustly’s existing coverage in Europe and the US, according to the official press release.

Founded in 2008, Trustly’s account-to-account network bypasses the card networks, letting consumers make payments to merchants directly from their online banking accounts. With support for more than 6,000 banks, roughly 600 million consumers across Europe and North America can pay with Trustly. 


