Truist rolls out accounts with no overdraft fees

Tuesday 19 July 2022 14:43 CET | News

US-based Truist has launched two new accounts to enable clients to take control of their banking needs and avoid overdraft fees.

Truist One Checking provides a checking experience with no overdraft fees, ways to waive maintenance fees, and, for eligible clients, a buffer for accidental overspending. The Truist Confidence Account, the new alternative checkless account, provides consumers with access to mainstream banking services with no overdraft fees.

Truist One Banking is a purpose-driven approach to banking designed to offer more accessible solutions to all. Company officials are committed to inspiring lives and communities by creating financial solutions that enable more clients to build a stronger financial future.

Highlights of the Truist One Checking account include: no overdraft fees, up to USD 100 negative balance buffer for qualifying clients so transactions go through at no extra charge, and 10% to 50% more rewards on select Truist credit cards.

The Truist Confidence Account is designed for clients seeking to create a stable financial foundation and build strong money management habits. It provides clients with more control over their finances by typically allowing them to spend only what they have in their account. Additional benefits include: use of Truist bill pay or Zelle to send money at no cost and access to more than 2,100 branches, 3,000 ATMs, digital and online banking, and the Truist Contact Centre for help with banking questions.


More: Link


