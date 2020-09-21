|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TrueLayer secures USD 25 mln in Series C round

Monday 21 September 2020 13:46 CET | News

Financial infrastructure provider TrueLayer has announced it has secured an additional USD 25 million in funding, under its Series C.

The round included participation from existing investors, including Anthemis, Connect Ventures, Northzone and Temasek, and brings the total raised by TrueLayer to date to USD 72 million. TrueLayer, founded in 2016, became a UK-based company authorised and registered as a payment institution by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide account information and payment initiation services under Open Banking and PSD2. Today, it accounts for more than half of all Open Banking traffic in the UK.

The raise is TrueLayer’s latest milestone during 2020, with the company broadening its services to France, Italy, and Spain, and partnering with companies including Revolut, Nutmeg, and Freetrade to deliver open banking capabilities to millions of customers across Europe, according  to the official press release.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: TrueLayer, funding, financial infrastructure, Anthemis, Connect Ventures, Northzone, Temasek, UK, United Kingdom, payment institution, FCA, Financial Conduct Authority, account information, payment initiation, open banking, PSD2, France Italy Spain, Revolut, Nutmeg, Freetrade
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like