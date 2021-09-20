|
TrueLayer secures USD 130 mln

Tuesday 21 September 2021 14:07 CET | News

TrueLayer has raised USD 130 million in a funding round that values the startup at over USD 1 billion.

Tiger Global Management is leading the round and Stripe is also participating. Notably, Stripe is not a strategic investor in TrueLayer at the moment, just a financial one. That is to say, it has yet to integrate Open Banking into its own payments infrastructure.

The plan is to use the funding to invest in building out the business further – specifically to extend its payments network to more regions (and more banks getting integrated into that network), as well as to bring on more customers using Open Banking services for more regular, recurring transactions.


