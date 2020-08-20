Sections
News

TrueLayer and sync. collaborate on smart banking

Thursday 20 August 2020 11:58 CET | News

TrueLayer, a technology company building financial infrastructure that’s open to any business, has announced its partnership and expansion with open banking app sync. 

They also announced that sync. will expand its list of supported banks to include those in Spain. sync. offers their financial services across Europe, promising to manage every aspect of a user’s financial life in one place. Their goal is to help customers budget, manage, and track their money from one dashboard. Through its partnership with TrueLayer, the sync. app provides users with a single view across all their bank accounts, allowing customers to consolidate and synchronise all their finances.

The sync. app already supports banks and fintechs in the UK, and addition of Spanish banks marks their first Open Banking expansion into mainland Europe. TrueLayer is also supporting sync. with account-to-account payments, enabling users to send money to anyone, anywhere, without having to enter card details or share their bank credentials. 


