Trovata launches treasury cloud after pilot with Square

The solution is a fully managed data lake that comes with a developer portal for bank balances and transactions at scale. Treasury Cloud is designed for enterprise business systems or IT teams to automate backend support for accounting, finance, and treasury teams internally.
The new platform follows a year-long development effort and pilot with the treasury and business systems (IT) teams of global payments company, Square.
Trovata’s new Treasury Cloud provides a treasury reconciliation module with automated reporting and alerts, analytics and real-time processing, large volume data searching and indexing, and expansive metadata. It also comes with a manifest API and infrastructure that monitors the data environment for synchronisation issues with their internal databases.
IT organisations can fast track data transformation initiatives by using pre-built integrations with existing tools in their finance ecosystem built on custom data mapping provided by Trovata. Engineers can use the developer experience to register applications with the Trovata Platform, entitle data access to specific accounts for each application, entitle API access to specific APIs for each application, review API documentation, and utilise code gen tools for onboarding.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions