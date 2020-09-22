|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Tribe Payments, Currencycloud partner to bring Banking-as-a-Service solution

Tuesday 22 September 2020 14:00 CET | News

Currencycloud has partnered with Tribe Payments to deliver complete transparency to foreign exchange costs charged on international card transactions.

According to the press release, the European Central Bank reported that banks across Europe earn hundreds of millions of Euros a year from overcharging small corporate customers for foreign exchange services. In some cases those rates can be 25 times higher than for bigger, more sophisticated customers.

Therefore, the partnership has been developed to give Tribe Payments partners access to real-time, wholesale FX rates. Tribe Payments will also be looking to offer unique, named virtual accounts in 35 currencies, enabling the ability to receive, store funds, and make payments to almost anywhere in the world through Currencycloud Spark. 

Overall, through a pre-integrated solution with Tribe Payments the process of offering comprehensive banking services will be far more efficient and straightforward. Currencycloud and Tribe Payments will continue to evolve the partnership and the integration on FX will be available in Q4. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Currencycloud, Tribe Payments, foreign exchange, FX, card transactions, multi-currency wallets, Currencycloud Spark
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like