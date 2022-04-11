|
Tribal partners a55 for entrepreneur credit alternatives

Monday 11 April 2022 12:08 CET | News

The payments and financing platform Tribal has partnered with a55, a financial technology firm in Brazil, to offer credit alternatives to entrepreneurs.

a55’s inclusion in the partnership program of Tribal will facilitate customers with a range of exclusive promotions, as the press release says. The focus of the recent collaboration with a55 is to support entrepreneurs through efficient credit alternatives.

The recent announcement from Tribal came nearly two months after the fintech platform raised USD 60 million in its Series B funding round led by SoftBank Latin America Fund.

Along with its Series B funding round earlier in 2022, Tribal announced the company’s expansion in the Latin American region.

More: Link


::: more





