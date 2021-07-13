Treezor launches Connect for embedded finance

The solution’s objective is clear, to reduce the initial investment and technical developments required to access payment services. Treezor Connect supposedly requires less than 100 lines of code to launch your own fintech. Treezor wishes to confirm its desire to anticipate the time-to-market of its corporate clients to bring their projects to life.
With Treezor Connect, the BaaS of Societe Generale wants to accelerate and simplify the integration of financial services into business applications. With 5 years of experience acquired with fintechs, Treezor Connect relies on the expertise of its team dedicated to the design of this integrated finance solution or ‘embedded finance’.
The application developed embeds a range of functionalities that meet both business objectives and regulatory constraints: management of payment orders, reconciliation, sending notifications, generation of account statements, consistency and compliance checks, KYC analysis, etc.
Secured-by-design, the service is based on an reportedly innovative authentication system, based on the OAuth2 Framework and end-to-end, bank-level encryption based on asymmetric keys. Cryptographic data encryption is also available to further improve security.
By facilitating the Open Banking integration of external partners to enrich the range of services offered in API, Treezor Connect is in line with the one stop shop platform strategy. In addition, a complete banking back-office, with detailed management of user rights, can be made available to customer service and accounting teams, to monitor operations and carry out reports.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions