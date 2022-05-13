Toss Bank to allow foreigners to open online bank accounts

Foreigners are offered the same service as locals, according to the bank, which was set up in 2021.
The bank said it will use data held by the government to authenticate the identity of foreigners who would have to scan their registration card online to open accounts. The information on the card must match the government-held information, the bank added.
The official added that the bank’s customer service would reach out to foreigners having a hard time finding the services they need due to language barriers. The bank’s current mobile app is released in Korean only, which could be a problem for about 1,570,000 potential foreign customers eligible to open accounts.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions