News

TONIK, V-Key to boost digital banking service in the Philippines

Wednesday 6 May 2020 14:36 CET | News

Philippines-based digital bank TONIK has partnered with Singapore-based V-Key to provide a mobile retail banking platform for its new customers in Philippines.

TONIK is a digital-only neobank that relies on the mobile app as the main contact point for its customers. As the official press release mentions, the ability to provide a trusted and secure environment for its customers to perform their banking transactions is critical to the customer experience for its services.

V-Key is a software-based digital security company and its V-OS App Protection provides an added layer of protection and security functionalities. It checks for malware, prevents Main-in-the-Middle (MITM) attacks, combats tampering, and even provides an anti-fraud keyboard for data input.

Keywords: TONIK, V-Key, digital bank, neobank, mobile banking, retail banking, malware, MITM attacks, tampering, fraud
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Philippines
