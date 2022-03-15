|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Token-based digital securities marketplace 21finance collects EUR 3.4 million

Tuesday 15 March 2022 15:33 CET | News

Lichtenstein-based fintech 21finance has announced collecting EUR 3.4 million in a Pre Series A financing round.

The fintech enables banks and financial intermediaries to start selling digital financial products. In addition to traditional product classes such as shares, bonds, certificates, and funds, there are also digital assets such as tokenised securities and cryptocurrencies that can be offered and subscribed to on users’ own marketplaces. This is fully regulated in Europe according to MiFID II criteria.

21finance has launched its own digital marketplace for token-based digital securities, which enable fractional ownership of assets. According to a 21finance representative, this financing will lead to an expansion of our range of products and services for business customers, investors, and issuers. The company plans to invest in the expansion of its team, internationalisation, and the further development of its digital asset platform.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, financial services, security token, tokenization, marketplace
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Liechtenstein
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like