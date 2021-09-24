|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TISA partners Moneyhub

Friday 24 September 2021 14:50 CET | News

The Investing and Saving Alliance (TISA) has partnered with Moneyhub to develop a set of application programming interface (API) standards for Open Finance.

TISA’s OSIP initiative will use Moneyhub’s sandbox to test data sharing among financial services providers and fintechs, such as Fidelity International, Hargreaves Lansdown, and Coutts & Co.

The first stage of testing with synthetic data will run from October 2021 to the first quarter of 2022. Live customer data will then be used in a beta phase lasting until mid-year 2022. From then on, participants who sign up to the standards will be able to access information on their accounts via the OSIP API.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Open Finance, Moneyhub, API, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like