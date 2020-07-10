Sections
News

TISA launches digital marketplace to connect financial institutions with fintechs

Friday 10 July 2020 13:15 CET | News

The Investing and Savings Alliance (TISA), the cross-industry financial services body, has launched TISAtech, a digital marketplace that brings together financial institutions and fintechs.

TISAtech will enable financial institutions to identify and connect with potential partners via a searchable database of categorised fintechs. The launch of the initiative has been accelerated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting drive by the financial services industry to digitise their sector.  

TISAtech will provide financial institutions seeking to deepen engagement with the tech ecosystem with access to more than 3,600 fintechs from around the world. The enhanced scouting, discovery, and identification process will allow business leaders to scope-out and profile the suitability of fintechs on a single platform.

More: Link


