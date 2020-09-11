|
Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank accelerates digital transformation with Backbase

Friday 11 September 2020 14:00 CET | News

Vietnam’s Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) has accelerated their digital transformation with Backbase, a digital-first banking platform, to transform the bank’s traditional products, services and core banking system. 

Backbase drove the digitisation to enable TPBank to operate on a sustainable omnichannel digital platform that is scalable as the bank prepares for growth and expansion.

With Backbase’s solutions, TPBank has updated its mobile and Internet banking system.

Also, the introduction of comprehensive digital banking back-end services from Backbase has enabled TPBank to shorten the time taken to develop new products and accelerate time-to-market. Backbase’s ready-to-go banking with widget collections has also helped TPBank to customize their core-independent development, enabling digital innovation without the limitations from back-end systems.


Keywords: Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank, digital transformation, Backbase
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Vietnam
