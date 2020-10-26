|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

The Qatar Islamic Bank adds new mobile features

Monday 26 October 2020 14:47 CET | News

The Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the introduction of new features to its mobile app, providing a way for customers to update all their information through the app.

Customers can now make use of features such as uploading documents, updating QID and passport records, uploading employer information and salary certificates, updating tax declarations, and updating email and national addresses.

Expired QIDs or passports in the bank's records can now be updated by instantly uploading a new QID or passport.

QIB Mobile App can be downloaded from Apple Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery. Customers can self-register using their active ATM/debit card number and PIN. They can now also update their preferred communication language, English or Arabic, for SMS, letters and emails through the mobile app.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Qatar Islamic Bank, QIB, mobile banking, product launch, QIB Mobile App
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Qatar
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like