The Qatar Islamic Bank adds new mobile features

Customers can now make use of features such as uploading documents, updating QID and passport records, uploading employer information and salary certificates, updating tax declarations, and updating email and national addresses.
Expired QIDs or passports in the bank's records can now be updated by instantly uploading a new QID or passport.
QIB Mobile App can be downloaded from Apple Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery. Customers can self-register using their active ATM/debit card number and PIN. They can now also update their preferred communication language, English or Arabic, for SMS, letters and emails through the mobile app.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions