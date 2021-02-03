|
The Open Banking Implementation Entity launches consultation paper

Wednesday 3 February 2021 13:43 CET | News

The Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) has published its consultation on Confirmation of Payee (CoP) and the Contingent Reimbursement Model (CRM) Code.

A further Preliminary Analysis paper is also being published, which sets out in more detail the preliminary findings from the consumer research commissioned exploring the effectiveness of warnings. This supplements the summary of findings presented in the Consultation Paper.

The primary focus of the consultation is the content set out in the Consultation Paper. The OBIE have also produced a Draft Proposition Paper and an outlining of the potential implications for the API specification. They welcome observations on the recommendations set out in these too, via the relevant Confluence Feedback pages.

For taking part in the survey, or for more details of the consultation survey and the preliminary analysis paper visit the Open Banking Implementation Entity website.

More: Link


