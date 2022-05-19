The Credit Thing implements TrueLayer's recurring payments API

The Competition and Markets Authority has mandated the UK’s nine largest banks to provide VRPs that support the automatic transfer of money between two accounts belonging to the same person, referred to as ‘sweeping’. TrueLayer is one of the first Open Banking providers to offer a single API that enables businesses to connect to select UK banks to take recurring payments as a replacement for direct debit and card-on-file payments.
The Credit Thing is focussed on helping the people in the UK who are left behind by incumbent services due to thin credit histories. Using Open Banking to securely link bank accounts during the application process, consumers whose credit histories look thin or non-existent can prove their creditworthiness. In addition, by applying in-app rather than online, virtual cards are issued as soon as they are approved, which can then be added to Apple Pay or Google Pay or used to pay for purchases online.
Rather than direct debits that can take days to process, with TrueLayer consumers can mandate recurring payments in seconds and The Credit Thing receives instant notification. Consumers also have more control, with a single payment approval that removes the need to re-authenticate or re-authorise transactions, through a payment consent that is tied to a bank account and doesn’t expire until it’s revoked by them.
Recurring payments with TrueLayer provide The Credit Thing with instant access to the funds deposited and removes the fees incurred by card payments and their potential for chargebacks, and the operational overheads of managing direct debits.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions