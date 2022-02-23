|
Thales offers new digital transformation tools in cloud

Wednesday 23 February 2022 15:07 CET | News

Thales has announced its payShield 10K technology is helping to deliver the Microsoft Azure Payment Hardware Security Module (HSM).

This is a new service that provides cryptographic key operations to protect real-time, critical payment transactions in Azure. The solution is in public preview and allows service providers and financial institutions to accelerate the digital transformation of their cloud-based payment systems.

Integration of Thales payShield 10K with Microsoft Azure Payment HSM helps deliver a cloud-based solution that allows a range of use case including payment processing, payment credential issuing, securing keys and authentication data and sensitive data protection.

The Microsoft Azure Payment HSM delivered through Thales payShield provides new solutions for payment HSM users with on-premises HSMs and new payment ecosystem entrants who may opt for a cloud-native approach from the outset. These include:

  • Enhanced security and compliance;

  • Customer-managed HSM in Azure;

  • Remote management of payShield HSMs.


