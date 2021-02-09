|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Temenos adds Tink on its Marketplace

Tuesday 9 February 2021 14:05 CET | News

Banking software company Temenos has announced that Open Banking platform provider Tink has joined Temenos MarketPlace, according to the official press release.

Tink’s platform provides connections to more than 3,400 banks, reaching over 250 million bank customers across 13 European markets. Tink’s Open Banking and personal finance management solutions will enable Temenos clients to provide their banking customers with consolidated, enriched views of their accounts and transactions and to deliver data-driven financial services.

Temenos customers will be able to access Tink’s technology through Temenos’ Infinity digital front-office platform, which enables banks to deliver better customer experiences with a rapid time-to-market. The addition of Tink to the Temenos MarketPlace will further enhance banks’ ability to gain actionable insights and offer targeted, multi-banking services for their clients.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Temenos, Tink, Temenos Marketplace, banking, software, open banking, platform, banks, online banking, personal finance, time to market
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like