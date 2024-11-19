Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

TechnoXander joins UK Government's G-Cloud 14 framework

Tuesday 19 November 2024 10:58 CET | News

TechnoXander, a UK-based fintech firm, has been named an official supplier on the UK Government’s G-Cloud 14 framework.

 

TechnoXander specialises in secure digital payments and data sharing technologies, focusing on solutions such as Open Banking, Open Finance, and Confirmation of Payee (CoP). The company aims to support institutions in adapting to the evolving digital financial landscape across the UK and Europe. 

As the only Pay.UK approved aggregator supplier in the framework, the company will provide Confirmation of Payee (CoP) and Payer services to public sector institutions. These services aim to enhance security, transparency, and fraud prevention in financial transactions.

 

TechnoXander, a UK-based fintech firm, has been named an official supplier on the UK Government’s G-Cloud 14 framework.

 

Expanded access to Confirmation of Payee services 

The inclusion on G-Cloud 14 allows public organisations to adopt TechnoXander's tools to verify payee or payer information before processing payments. The CoP service, already used by over 300 financial institutions, is reported to protect more than 99% of transactions handled through Faster Payments and CHAPS systems, according to the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR). 

TechnoXander's approval by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) signifies its compliance with stringent procurement standards, enabling the company to support the public sector with efficient and secure payment verification solutions. 

Commenting on the development, officials from TechnoXander stated that joining G-Cloud 14 reflects the company’s commitment to improving security in public sector payments. They emphasised the importance of fostering trust and resilience in financial systems through collaboration with CCS.

More information about the G-Cloud 14 framework

The G-Cloud 14 framework is a procurement platform designed to streamline access to secure, pay-as-you-go cloud solutions for public sector organisations in the UK. It builds on the foundation of its predecessor, G-Cloud 13, by offering an expanded selection of cloud-based services across key categories. 

These categories include cloud hosting, software, and support, enabling public bodies to adopt advanced cloud technologies more efficiently and with less administrative burden. The framework is intended to support digital transformation in the public sector by simplifying the procurement process.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Open Banking, Confirmation of Payee, digital payments, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: TechnoXander
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

TechnoXander

|
Discover all the Company news on TechnoXander and other articles related to TechnoXander in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like