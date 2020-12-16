sync. now licenced by Qatar Financial Centre Authority

The new license, following the recent award of its UK e-Money and Open Banking Licenses, will allow sync. to advance on its mission to ‘Make Qatar Cashless’ by offering the sync. app to consumers in Qatar. Customers will soon be able to open a local Qatar account and also combine their financial accounts from different countries into one place to see all their money, all the time, according to the official press release.
It comes after sync. was selected to be part of the Qatar Fintech Accelerator, which started in October 2020 and is being run by the Qatar Development Bank and Qatar Fintech Hub. sync. plans to open an office in Qatar in 2021. They will use it as a base to launch their Middle Eastern operations in early 2021, with a focus on the Qatar World Cup in 2022.
