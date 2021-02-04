|
Sync., Nordigen to broaden app's budgeting tools

Thursday 4 February 2021 13:42 CET | News

Digital banking app sync. has joined forces with Latvia-based analytics platform Nordigen to bolster its in-app budgeting tools, according to AltFi.

Under the new partnership, sync’s customers will be able to sort their spending into more than 250 different categories, helping them to track their spending better. sync.’s customers will also see financial data about other accounts connected to their app through Open Banking, with the fintech having added a specific category for data collected through Open Banking. 

Sync.’s customers will have access to 32 main categories and 220 sub-categories for tracking their spending, enabling them to see a broader picture of their finances. Through the partnership, sync. hopes to add more advanced budgeting features in the near future, which will only help support its customers’ financial wellbeing. The news of sync.’s latest partnership comes no more than a week after the fintech revealed that it had picked Railsbank to help power its app.


