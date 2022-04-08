|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Swissquote becomes part of OpenWealth Association

Friday 8 April 2022 15:18 CET | News

Swissquote has planned to expand its capabilities and offerings, becoming the newest member of the OpenWealth Association according to finews.ch.

The Switzerland-based online bank Swissquote announced it is joining the OpenWealth Association in April 2022 as an active member, which will lead to expanded offerings of its application programme interface (API) capabilities.

The OpenWealth Association's goal is to strengthen Switzerland as a financial and innovation center by connecting service providers, financial institutions, and wealth tech companies through an open API standard for the wealth management community globally, based on the Open Banking principle. 

Swissquote's strategy is to develop its business by creating new use cases for API management and by joining the association it can expand its offerings in order placement, custody services, and customer management.


More: Link


