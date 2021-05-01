|
Swissquote and Postfinance plan banking app launch

Switzerland-based financial service provider Postfinance and banking group Swissquote have announced plans to present collaborative digital banking app ‘Yuh’.

Postfinance and Swissquote have still not announced exactly what the new app entails. The Swissquote press release states that the solution will offer customers real added value and features that are currently not available on other Swiss banking apps. The app will be presented on 11 May 2021, which is when the release date will be confirmed. According to a Yuh representative, the company will provide people with a mobile phone banking app giving users the freedom to manage their finances freely.


Keywords: partnership, product launch, digital banking, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Switzerland
