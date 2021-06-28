|
Survitec receives GBP 15 mln bank guarantee facility from Barclays

Monday 28 June 2021 14:04 CET | News

Global survival and safety solutions provider Survitec has completed a GBP 15 million Bank Guarantee Facility with Barclays Corporate Banking, according to the official press release.

This bank guarantee complements the company’s recently announced GBP 270 million refinancing as well as a new GBP 27.5 million Super Senior Revolving Capital Facility. All three of the agreements are part of Survitec’s growth plans for its survival technology products and services.

Survitec recently announced the acquisition of Hansen Protection, an European provider of protective wear for the energy, defence, and agriculture sectors. Hansen Protection joined forces with Survitec in May 2021, adding its product portfolio and customer base to Survitec’s offering. 


