Survey finds out Americans generally trust digital banking

The study examined the online banking and finance habits of 2,000 consumers in the United States and 8,000 consumers across the UK, Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil. The survey also looked at whether people feel secure while banking online or on an app and if they are familiar with the privacy policies of the apps they use.
Some of the main points of the survey are the following:
93% of people feel secure when using online banking, with 55% of people saying they feel 'very secure';
66% of people feel secure about their accounts/money when using digital wallet apps, 63% of people feel secure about budgeting apps, and 59% of people feel secure about their accounts/money when using trading apps;
Before using the services of a FinTech application, just 31% of people read the terms and conditions, 30% read the privacy policy, and 20% look for the encryption policy.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions