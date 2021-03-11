|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Survey finds out Americans generally trust digital banking

Thursday 11 March 2021 13:38 CET | News

According to a survey released by ESET, 65% of people from US say they use at least one fintech app or platform and 85% use either banking apps or online banking platforms.  

The study examined the online banking and finance habits of 2,000 consumers in the United States and 8,000 consumers across the UK, Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil. The survey also looked at whether people feel secure while banking online or on an app and if they are familiar with the privacy policies of the apps they use.

Some of the main points of the survey are the following:

  • 93% of people feel secure when using online banking, with 55% of people saying they feel 'very secure';

  • 66% of people feel secure about their accounts/money when using digital wallet apps, 63% of people feel secure about budgeting apps, and 59% of people feel secure about their accounts/money when using trading apps;

  • Before using the services of a FinTech application, just 31% of people read the terms and conditions, 30% read the privacy policy, and 20% look for the encryption policy.

The survey also found that 50% of 35-44-year-olds have become involved in cryptocurrencies since the pandemic, higher than any other age group, a significant development, as ESET researchers recently found a slight increase in cryptomining activity following a decrease after the bitcoin crash in 2018. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: study, Open Banking, online banking, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like