Suncorp partners with Frollo for Open Banking APIs

Tuesday 12 January 2021 11:15 CET | News

Suncorp Bank has announced it will use the Frollo PRD Portal to power their Open Banking product APIs and comply with Data Holder obligations under the Consumer Data Right (CDR).

Suncorp will get access to the real-time product comparison tool, using all publicly available PRD APIs. 

Suncorp joins a growing number of businesses using the Frollo Open Banking platform to comply, compete and innovate with Open Banking. 

As the deadline for publishing Phase 1 product information APIs passed in October 2019, many banks are looking at their next milestone: Phase 2 product information in February 2021.

Frollo clients BNK, P&N Bank and CuSA have already started publishing residential mortgage product information, including more complex multi-tiered LVR mortgage products.


More: Link


Keywords: Suncorp, Frollo, Open Banking, APIs, banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Australia
Banking & Fintech

