Sulpayments Switzerland and GameCash Mexico partner

Thursday 2 May 2024 11:59 CET | News

Sulpayments Switzerland and GameCash Mexico have unveiled their strategic consolidation under a unified holding structure.

This move signifies a strategic alignment between Sulpayments' expertise in secure payment solutions and GameCash's dominance in the gaming industry.

Sulpayments Switzerland and GameCash Mexico: strategic partnership

Under the consolidated structure, both entities will maintain distinct identities and operations while capitalising on shared resources and strategic synergies. This integration underscores a commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering value to customers across intersecting domains.

Gamecash, a payments startup based in Mexico, boasts a robust portfolio of services including SPEI, cash payments, Oxxo & Paynet, and transactions with local Mexican cards. Leveraging the latest 3D Secure 2.0 protocol, Gamecash ensures seamless payment transactions with high conversion rates.

Meanwhile, Sulpayments, a Swiss-based fintech firm, is making significant strides in the Brazilian market by specialising in payment solutions and facilitating cross-border transactions with USDT settlements.

Sulpayments and GameCash’s cross-industry integration

Within the broader context of the fintech and gaming industries, Switzerland and Mexico represent distinct yet interconnected ecosystems. Switzerland's reputation as a global financial center provides Sulpayments with a solid foundation for innovation and compliance, while Mexico's vibrant gaming market offers GameCash fertile ground for growth and expansion.

In Switzerland, a robust regulatory framework and emphasis on financial stability create an environment conducive to fintech innovation, driving Sulpayments' pursuit of cutting-edge payment solutions. Meanwhile, Mexico's gaming industry, characterised by a young and tech-savvy demographic, presents GameCash with ample opportunities for market penetration and product diversification. As both industries continue to evolve, the consolidation of Sulpayments and GameCash underscores a strategic convergence of expertise and resources, poised to shape the future of digital payments and gaming experiences across Latin America and beyond.

The integration of Gamecash into Sulpayments' offerings enables businesses in Brazil, Mexico, and beyond to accept all local payments and receive settlements in USD, EUR, or USDT without the need for establishing a local entity. This collaboration reflects Sulpayments' commitment to enhancing its service portfolio and adding value to clients' operations in the dynamic digital payment landscape.


