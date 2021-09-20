Subaio, ABN AMRO launch next-of-kin product (death tech)

What happens with your bank account when you die? The answer is that your surviving relatives spend a lot of time in a difficult situation just to understand what types of recurring payments you have, which ones should be cancelled, and which ones should be moved to, for instance, your wife or husband. This is the issue that the Denmark-based fintech Subaio and the Netherlands-based bank ABN AMRO are addressing in their newest solution.
Death tech has been growing within the finance space as more and more companies – such as banks, new players, and end-of-life startups – offer digital legacy solutions for the relatives of the deceased. Subaio’s next-of-kin solution was brought to life as ABN AMRO saw an opportunity to provide financial guidance when their customers pass away. The new product offers surviving family members a simple overview of the deceased person’s recurring payments, including subscriptions, loans, insurances, and more. This new launch makes Subaio the first company to go live in the Netherlands with this type of service designed for banks.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions