Starling, PayPal's iZettle to offer SMEs in-depth accounting info

Thursday 10 December 2020 13:06 CET | News

Starling Bank has added PayPal’s iZettle to its Business Marketplace, providing business owners with in-depth transaction information.

The introduction of iZettle gives SMEs detailed information about sales, fees, tips, and taxes. For Starling Business Toolkit customers there are also accounting features available.

Starling customers who accept payments with iZettle and activate the new feature, will be able to view details of incoming deposits in their banking app. Customers will also be able to monitor how many sales they have made over the last seven days using iZettle. 

There are no monthly fees on Starling business and sole trader accounts. For customers who subscribe to Starling’s Business Toolkit, which offers a suite of third-party services, there are additional services, including the option to record iZettle transactional data for bookkeeping purposes.

