|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Standard Chartered to use AWS' infrastructure and cloud services

Thursday 12 November 2020 14:06 CET | News

Standard Chartered Bank and Amazon Web Services have announced a five-year, strategic global agreement, which deepens the existing relationship between the two companies.

The agreement includes the bank running its strategic banking systems and customer facing applications on AWS. Standard Chartered Bank is collaborating with AWS to deliver personalised banking services in the bank’s markets worldwide. Using AWS’s infrastructure and cloud services across its business will enable the bank to be more responsive to customer needs and create new applications.

Standard Chartered will adopt AWS to address security and privacy matters, while meeting compliance requirements. The bank is using Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) to run applications and introduce new services. 

Standard Chartered’s Financial Market business, which includes risk management, financing, and investment services, uses AWS to run algorithms that assess market risk and makes use of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Standard Chartered, AWS, Amazon, online banking, digital banking, partnership, compliance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like