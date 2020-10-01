Spanish Neo-bank Bnext selects Rapyd for LATAM expansion

The partnership will allow Bnext customers to make cash deposits to their accounts in 30,000 locations in the country and will expand to interbank deposits later via Rapyd’s global payments network. The fintech’s platform will allow cash collection using their payments infrastructure. The cash deposits can be made at all Rapyd Point of Sale systems throughout Mexico.
Rapyd's global payment network gives growing cross-border businesses that need to deploy a variety of payment methods the ability to offer local payment methods that consumers transact with every day. By using Rapyd platform, Bnext can expand across different geographies without having to integrate complex solutions.
Bnext is a mobile neobank in Spain, founded in 2017. According to the official press release, currently, it has more than 350,000 active users in Spain. It has recently closed the largest round of series A financing in Spain in the fintech sector, exceeding 22 million euros.
