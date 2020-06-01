Sections
News

Spanish fintech Strands receives AISP license

Wednesday 24 June 2020 13:30 CET | News

Strands, a Spain-based fintech, has been granted an AISP license as it prepares to expand its PSD2 services offering. 

An AISP is a payment institution which, under the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), can access payment accounts of different banks, and other payment service providers, under the consent of the account holder.

The license comes a few months after Strands’ acquisition by credit bureau and business information company CRIF. Even though Strands remains an independent company within the Italian group, the deal allows it to act as a registered AISP. 


