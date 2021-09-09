Sopra Financing Platform available as a SaaS Rest API

Currently live with an Asset Finance lender, SFP Freehand Connect provides access to the same pricing calculations trusted by the industry right in all points of the lender’s operational systems.
The API approach overcomes a challenge previously faced by the industry – how to ensure that financial calculations remain identical across the front, middle and back-office systems. According to the official press release, with SFP Freehand Connect, there is a single source of data across all systems.
SFP Freehand Connect is made available via Sopra Banking Software’s public cloud infrastructure, providing security, reliability, and availability.
SFP Freehand Connect is the first of a series of innovations Sopra Banking Software brings to the platform. Building on SFP Freehand Connect, a web-based version of the Freehand UI will be available later in the year.
