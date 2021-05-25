|
SoftBank invests USD 250 mln in new fintech unicorn Zeta

Tuesday 25 May 2021 13:37 CET | News

UK-based banking tech startup Zeta has secured USD 250 million in Series C funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing the company at USD 1.45 billion, according to AltFi

This is SoftBank’s first investment in the technology banking space and the single largest investment in a banking tech startup globally. Zeta is a modern end-to-end Omni Stack software solution to enable large- to mid-sized legacy banks and new-age financial institutions to launch modern retail banking and corporate fintech products. The funding will be used to accelerate Zeta’s growth in the United States and Europe as it scales its operations, team, and platform.

Zeta was founded in the UK but also has operations in North America, LATAM, Europe, and Asia. It offers credit, debit, and prepaid processing with card controls and personal finance management, a Buy-Now-Pay-Later and personal loan management platform, checking accounts, savings accounts, and deposits as well as a white labelled, customisable mobile app.

The firm says it is working with over 10 banks and 25 fintechs, across eight countries, including Sodexo who also participated as an additional minority investor in the round.


