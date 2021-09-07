|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Six and Inventx connect their open banking platforms

Tuesday 7 September 2021 14:56 CET | News

Switzerland-based financial services company Six and financial and insurance services IT partner Inventx have announced making their open banking platforms ‘b.Link’ and ‘ix.OpenFinancePlattform’ compatible with one another.

This is intended to give financial institutions and third-party providers easier access to the Swiss open finance ecosystem. According to a Six representative, the coordinated process of integration into ecosystems is simplified for financial institutions and third-party providers.

However, the two platforms are still to remain in the market independently. The competition continues, and participants in the ecosystem can choose the best services for them from the two platforms. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Open Banking, Open Banking Ecosystem, merger, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Switzerland
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like