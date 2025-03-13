Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Singapore and Vietnam expand cooperation in finance and digital assets

Thursday 13 March 2025 11:34 CET | News

Singapore and Vietnam have strengthened their collaboration with the signing of two agreements aimed at improving digital innovation and regulatory cooperation.

 

The agreements were formalised on 12 March 2025 during an official visit by Vietnam’s General Secretary of the Communist Party to Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have expanded their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on financial innovation. The updated MoU expands the scope of collaboration in digital innovation projects, supports fintech development, and improves payment connectivity between the two nations.  

Representatives from MAS noted that the agreement underscores the ongoing commitment to supporting financial sector growth through advancements in technology and seamless cross-border transactions.

 

Singapore and Vietnam have strengthened their collaboration with the signing of two agreements aimed at improving digital innovation and regulatory cooperation.

 

Capital market regulation and digital asset oversight 

In a separate initiative, MAS and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to promote regulatory cooperation. The agreement focuses on strengthening oversight in digital asset regulation, anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) measures and enhancing cross-border capital market integration. 

Officials from SSC emphasised that the agreement builds on the deepening economic ties between Singapore and Vietnam, reinforcing collaboration in financial and investment sectors. They highlighted that the LOI sets the foundation for continued regulatory cooperation, expertise exchange, and knowledge sharing to support capital market development, particularly in the digital asset space. 

The exchange of both agreements was observed by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Vietnam’s General Secretary To Lam, marking a further step in the evolving financial relationship between the two countries.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, digital assets, partnership, financial services
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Government of Singapore
Countries: Singapore, Vietnam
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Government of Singapore

|
Discover all the Company news on Government of Singapore and other articles related to Government of Singapore in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like