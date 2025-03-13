Singapore and Vietnam expand cooperation in finance and digital assets

The agreements were formalised on 12 March 2025 during an official visit by Vietnam’s General Secretary of the Communist Party to Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have expanded their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on financial innovation. The updated MoU expands the scope of collaboration in digital innovation projects, supports fintech development, and improves payment connectivity between the two nations.
Representatives from MAS noted that the agreement underscores the ongoing commitment to supporting financial sector growth through advancements in technology and seamless cross-border transactions.
In a separate initiative, MAS and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to promote regulatory cooperation. The agreement focuses on strengthening oversight in digital asset regulation, anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) measures and enhancing cross-border capital market integration.
Officials from SSC emphasised that the agreement builds on the deepening economic ties between Singapore and Vietnam, reinforcing collaboration in financial and investment sectors. They highlighted that the LOI sets the foundation for continued regulatory cooperation, expertise exchange, and knowledge sharing to support capital market development, particularly in the digital asset space.
The exchange of both agreements was observed by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Vietnam’s General Secretary To Lam, marking a further step in the evolving financial relationship between the two countries.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions