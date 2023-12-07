Singapore and China expand financial cooperation

Implementation of a cross-border e-CNY pilot between China and Singapore, with the proposal being preceded by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) from 2020 between MAS and the Digital Currency Institute and People’s Bank of China (PBCDCI). This allowed MAS and PBCDCI to develop a pilot that intends to enable travellers from both countries to leverage e-CNY for tourism spending, improving convenience when making purchases during overseas visits;
Introduction of the Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Product Link between the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), with the initiative being based on the successful launch of the ETF Product Link between SGX and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) at the previous JCBC in 2022. In May 2023, SGX and SSE signed an MoU to develop an ETF Product Link, and, in December 2023, CSOP Huatai-Pinebridge SSE Dividend Index ETF and the CSOP iEdge Southeast Asia+ TECH Index ETF were launched on SGX and SSE as the first product pairing under the new ETF Product Link. Through this successful launch, fund managers in both markets received improved collaboration opportunities, while also enhancing investors’ access to ETF products in each other’s markets;
The signing of a MoU between SGX and Guangzhou Futures Exchange (GFEX) to collaborate on information exchange, mutual visits and training, and joint research on solutions and business areas related to green development.
