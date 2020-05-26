Sections
News

Simplifi taps Salt Edge technology for open banking services

Tuesday 26 May 2020 13:36 CET | News

Simplifi, an online accounting service provider from New Zealand has chosen Salt Edge to digitise its software package by accessing financial data of their clients directly from the bank.

Simplifi is a cloud accounting software that covers accountancy, tax, invoicing, reporting and payroll features in one solution that is focused on helping freelancers, contractors, and small businesses.

The partnership with Salt Edge allows Simplifi to get access to the open banking ecosystem in the UK and Europe, while having worldwide financial institution coverage. Salt Edge data aggregation allows Simplifi to skip steps like bank integration, monitoring of APIs, normalisation of data format, and start using bank data almost instantly, according to the official press release.

Through the partnership, Salt Edge will take care of all the technical, security, and compliance matters related to PSD2 and bank connectivity. Combining technologies from Simplifi with open banking solutions offered by Salt Edge creates a digital concentrate that supports small businesses.


