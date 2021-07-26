|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

SIMON raises USD 100 mln Series B

Monday 26 July 2021 13:52 CET | News

Fintech SIMON Markets has closed the first leg of a strategic financing round of up to USD 100 million of growth capital.

The Series B round is led by WestCap, known for investments backing market leading tech-enabled, asset-light companies. Existing investors also are participating in the round.

SIMON’s technology streamlines the work of financial professionals, enabling them to explore alternative investment solutions and address historical impediments by using a reportedly intuitive and easy-to-use platform. This funding round enables SIMON to advance its core offering across structured investments and annuities, while driving additional growth initiatives cantered on product and geographic expansion.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech, investment, wealth management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like