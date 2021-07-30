SFTI publishes API Security whitepaper

Swiss Fintech Innovations (SFTI) has published an whitepaper on API security in the context of Open Finance, according to the company.
Following the launch of the Open Banking UK scheme in the UK and the introduction of the PSD2 payments directive in the EU, Open Finance has also increasingly come to the public’s attention in Switzerland. In addition to innovative banking services and answers to the corresponding legal and regulatory questions, the technical aspects of the API interfaces and the associated data security and data protection are critical factors for the success of Open Finance. For this reason, SFTI’s Common API working group has now published a whitepaper on API security.
During the Open Finance discussions of the last few years, the view is beginning to prevail that bank customers should have largely unrestricted access to ‘their’ data. This leads to technical challenges, especially in terms of data security and data protection. The SFTI whitepaper on API security is intended to address this development and to provide a basis for understanding the new normal.
The whitepaper is based on an overview of the different characteristics of individual interest groups, namely end customers, financial institutions and third parties, including their respective expectations. Against this background, the different aspects of API security are elaborated. Examples of solutions already in use internationally will be presented, followed by use cases for both technical and banking scenarios. The topic of legal & compliance is also touched upon, and an overview of fundamental standards rounds off this whitepaper.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions