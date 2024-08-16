Setpoint secures USD 31 million in Series B round

Lead by 645 Ventures, Setpoint’s funding round also saw participation and investments from Citi and Wells Fargo, as well as Andreessen Horowitz, NextView Ventures, Floating Point, Henry Kravis, 75 & Sunny, Vesta Ventures, Fifth Wall, Eltura Ventures, and Outrunner Capital. Bringing the total capital raised by the firm to nearly USD 76 million, the current fund injection underlines Setpoint’s capabilities and its role as a technology partner for financial institutions and users of capital.
The newly acquired funds are set to be directed by Setpoint towards research and development, mostly centring its efforts on expanding its engineering and data science teams. In addition, by utilising machine learning and large language models (LLMs), the company plans to optimise the verification of asset data and calculations, working towards advancing progress in the credit infrastructure landscape. Representatives from Setpoint highlighted that their company is committed to making credit transactions instant, automated, and error-free. By obtaining the capital, the company aims to advance its mission of creating the technology infrastructure that supports the capital markets.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions