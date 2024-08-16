Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Setpoint secures USD 31 million in Series B round

Friday 16 August 2024 15:33 CET | News

Infrastructure provider for the credit industry Setpoint has announced that it secured USD 31 million in a Series B funding round. 

Lead by 645 Ventures, Setpoint’s funding round also saw participation and investments from Citi and Wells Fargo, as well as Andreessen Horowitz, NextView Ventures, Floating Point, Henry Kravis, 75 & Sunny, Vesta Ventures, Fifth Wall, Eltura Ventures, and Outrunner Capital. Bringing the total capital raised by the firm to nearly USD 76 million, the current fund injection underlines Setpoint’s capabilities and its role as a technology partner for financial institutions and users of capital.

Infrastructure provider for the credit industry Setpoint has announced that it secured USD 31 million in a Series B funding round.

The newly acquired funds are set to be directed by Setpoint towards research and development, mostly centring its efforts on expanding its engineering and data science teams. In addition, by utilising machine learning and large language models (LLMs), the company plans to optimise the verification of asset data and calculations, working towards advancing progress in the credit infrastructure landscape. Representatives from Setpoint highlighted that their company is committed to making credit transactions instant, automated, and error-free. By obtaining the capital, the company aims to advance its mission of creating the technology infrastructure that supports the capital markets.

Setpoint’s latest achievements and news

Since December 2022, when Setpoint obtained USD 43 million in a Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz, the company focused on advancing its operations and capabilities, while also increasing its user base. Currently, some of its customers include GreenSky, Carvana, Fundbox, Nomura, Capchase, Kyte, Archwest, and Pathway, among others.

Moreover, Setpoint entered strategic partnerships, with the most recent one being forged between the company and Wells Fargo in February 2024. At that time, the bank intended to allow Setpoint to expand its payment disbursement capabilities, with the latter assuming the roles of Paying Agent and Calculation Agent for several clients, including auto and real estate originators and lenders. Also, Wells Fargo planned to support Setpoint in solidifying its position within the technology and fintech ecosystem. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, investment, financial services, fintech, machine learning, credit access
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Setpoint
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Setpoint

|
Discover all the Company news on Setpoint and other articles related to Setpoint in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like